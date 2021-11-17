Ernie Davis Academy announces new acting principal on same day previous steps down

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira City School District has announced a new acting principal of Ernie Davis Academy on the same day the previous acting principal stepped down.

Colin Werfelman will be the Acting Principal of EDA starting in January 2022. He is currently the Diven Elementary School principal and will transition to Ernie Davis over the next six weeks.

He’s been the Diven Elementary Principal for three years and worked at the secondary level in Baltimore, Maryland before working in Elmira.

Jo Legare, current Assistant Principal of Diven Elementary, will serve as Acting Principal for the remainder of this academic year at Diven Elementary.

Theresa Usack, the current acting principal at Ernie Davis, announced Wednesday that she will be stepping down and moving to the position of District Evaluator and Hearing Officer. Her announcement comes amid several reports of bullying in EDA and calls from parents on the administration to address the problem.

Usack also stepped down the same day that parents voice their concerns at an Elmira City School District board meeting.