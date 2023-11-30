ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Clemens Center will host the first-ever celebration of “Ernie Davis Day” on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in downtown Elmira.

On Jan. 3, 2023, Mayor Dan Mandell announced that Dec. 6 would now be known as Ernie Davis Day to honor the legacy of the famous Elmira football player who passed away in 1963. This year will mark the first year celebrating this day in the community.

For the town’s first celebration, the Clemens Center will host a brief ceremony beginning at 9:30 a.m. followed by a presentation of the film “The Express: The Ernie Davis Story.” The presentation will be introduced by Marty Chalk, Chemung County Legislator and head of the Ernie Davis Day Committee, and will also include the following:

Dan Mandell, Mayor of the City of Elmira

Mark Margeson, Chair of the Chemung County Legislature

Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal, President of Chemung County Chamber of Commerce

Izzy Griffin, a former Notre Dame High School student and current Syracuse University student

Debra Clark, godchild of Ernie Davis (recorded message)

Andrea Ogunwumi, Executive Director of EOP

Karen Cromer, Executive Director of Clemens Center

To register in advance for the event, contact janices@clemenscenter.org. Walk-ins are also welcome on the day of the show.