Ernie Davis jersey, signed Elmira Free Academy program up for auction

(WETM) – Two more pieces of Ernie Davis memorabilia are now available on at Lelands 2020 Fall Classic auction.

Several pieces of Davis memorabilia from his time at Elmira Free Academy have come up for auction recently, including a basketball letterman and certificate, a used helmet and jersey, and his last game-worn jersey from the 1962 Coaches All-America Game.

The first item available this year is one of Davis’ game-worn jerseys from 1956 when he was a sophomore at Elmira Free Academy.

Great lot in this 1956 game used jersey worn by Ernie Davis as a sophomore at Elmira Free Academy. Comes with a copy of the LOA from Ernie Davis’ mom when she sold these items originally in 1989, the letter specifically states “This is a jersey Ernie wore in games as a sophomore at E.F.A. The jersey is a white home jersey number 58.” White cotton offering with blue 58 on front and back shows great use with three team repairs, crotch piece is present and intact with Rawlings size 46 and wash tag, along with EFA Elmira NY” stamp representing the school, which has since been renamed the Ernie Davis Academy in honor of the 1961 Heisman Trophy winner while at Syracuse who died tragically young from leukemia before having the chance to reach his superstar potential.

The second item is a signed Elmira Free Academy football testimonial dinner program, which has an opening bid of $300.

Testimonial dinner program from 1960 signed on cover by Ernie Davis. Program is cord-bound, coated stock cover with paper insert, 5.5×8.5″ with stain at right edge and top corner. Nice blue autograph in blue ballpoint ink on top right. The 1961 Heisman Trophy winner for Syracuse was supporting Elmira Free Academy where he was an All-American for two years during his high school days and the school has since been renamed in his honor. PSA LOA.

Pictures of the program can be viewed below:

The 2020 Fall Classic auction is open until 11 p.m. EST on Dec. 11, 2020.