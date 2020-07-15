Erwin man arrested for domestic violence involving injury to a child

ERWIN, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports that on July 15, deputies arrested Tucker Parmelee, 22, of Erwin, New York, following an investigation resulting from a report of domestic violence involving injury to a child.

It is alleged that Parmelee intentionally injured an 18-month-old child, restrained another person, subjected another family member to harassment, and endangered the welfare of the child.

Parmelee was charged with Assault in the Second Degree, a Class D Felony, Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a medical facility for treatment and was later released.

Parmelee was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

