Events and activities happening this weekend Jan. 8 & 9

(WETM) — Not too many events are happening across the Twin Tiers, but here are some local places, and a few events, to visit this weekend.

Elmira College Men’s Ice Hockey vs Norwich University

For those looking to cheer on Elmira College’s Ice Hockey team, they will be playing on Saturday starting at 4 p.m. at First Arena.

Still Kickin’ Rocks Kahuna’s in Elmira

The musical group Still Kickin’ will be performing at Kahuna’s Bar in Elmira on Saturday starting at 8 p.m.

The group performed at Kahuna’s before the COVID-19 pandemic, and they are happy to be back again to entertain for the evening.

Kahuna’s can be found at 416 Luce St.

Museums that will be open over the weekend

The Rockwell Museum

The Rockwell Museum is a perfect spot for anyone looking to learn some American history. The museum has a diverse selection of artifacts from paintings, Native American items, and more.

The museum is family-friendly and situated in Corning at 111 Cedar St., with operating hours being from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $11.50 for adults 18-62, $10.50 for 62+, AAA, and Military, Students and local residents $5.50, children 17 and under, and Corning Community College Students are free.

Corning Museum of Glass

The Corning Museum of Glass will be open this weekend and will be another amazing spot for those that have never been or haven’t been in a while to the museum.

The museum’s collection of glass is like no other, and with different events changing all the time, there’s always something new to see.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with tickets needing to be purchased in advance.

Prices are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors and students, $10 for local residents, and kids under 17 are always free.

National Soaring Museum

For those interested in flight there’s the National Soaring Museum.

Located at 51 Soaring Hill Dr., Harris Hill, in Elmira, there’s bound to be something for everyone in the museum’s vast selection of gliders dating back to the last 1800s.

This is a great opportunity to visit the museum’s dollhouse and miniature exhibit where you can find a large collection of unique dollhouses on display at the museum for a limited time through their operating hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets for the museum are $9 for adults, $8 for anyone 60+, and $5 for youth ages seven-18.

Wings of Eagles Discovery Center

For those interested in military aircraft, the Wings of Eagles Discovery Center is the place for you.

Located at 339 Daniel Zenker Drive in Horseheads, the center strives to educate anyone in the Southern Tier, Pennsylvania, and beyond through formal and informal educational programs in science, math, and engineering.

The center has a collection of aircraft that is a must-see for anyone interested in military history, or just an enjoyer of aircraft.

Tickets for admission are $7 for adults, $5.50 for those 62 and up, $4.50 for children six to 17, and children under six are free. Operating hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.