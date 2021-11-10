Events and ceremonies happening for Veterans Day in the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – To honor Veterans Day, here are some of the events/ceremonies that will be taking place in the Twin Tiers.

Dunkin Salutes Veteran

In an ongoing effort to support those who serve, Dunkin’ will be giving all veterans and active duty military a small thanks for a huge service a free donut of their choice on Thursday, November 11 at participating Dunkin restaurants in the Southern Tier, no purchase necessary*.

Dunkin s Veterans Day initiatives are part of the brand s continuous commitment to supporting the U.S. armed forces. The Dunkin` Coffee for Our Troops program has donated more than 300,000 pounds of coffee to troops deployed overseas.

No ID is required to participate, the offer is in-store only.

Southport Veterans Ceremony

The town of Southport will be holding its own Veterans Day ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at Fitzsimmons Cemetary on Maple Avenue.

Woodlawn National Cemetary Veterans Day Observations

A Ceremony to honor Veterans Day will be held at the cemetery on Nov. 11 at Noon.

Veterans Ceremony in Wisner Park

A ceremony will be held at Wisner Park in Elmira at 11:00 a.m. near the veteran’s monument.

Free Car Wash for Veterans at Erwin Laser Wash

This is the 10th anniversary of the Erwin Laser Wash providing free car washes to veterans and active-duty members of the military.

They will be providing them from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 455 S Hamilton St, in Painted Post. They are trying to break the previous record of 103 free washes.

Crystal City VFW Post 524 Veterans Day event

VFW Post 524 will be having a Veterans Day celebration at 3:30 p.m., located at 281 Baker St in Corning.

The ceremony begins at 3:30 p.m. with a dinner to follow. Veterans eat for free while all others are $10 dollars for the meal.