Events happening in the Twin Tiers, Dec. 4 & 5

(WETM) — Here is a look at some of the events happening in the Twin Tiers and the surrounding areas this weekend.

“Sparkle” returns to Corning’s Gaffer District

Sparkle will return for its 46th season to Corning’s Market Street and the Gaffer District this holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The annual event includes horse-drawn carriage rides on Market Street, local food and drinks, Community Sing-Along, and a visit from Santa.

For more information about “Sparkle”, you can click here.

Dickens of a Christmas makes a return to Wellsboro

More than 100 artisans, crafters, food vendors, musicians, and performers will be featured up and down Main Street. Festival-goers can also participate in the costume contest and dress in their best Dickens-era clothing.

For Wellsboro’s Dickens of a Christmas celebration, streets will be closed to traffic and parking this Saturday, Dec. 4. Free parking will be available at other locations as well as parking for a fee. Also offered is a free shuttle service into and out of Wellsboro. There is also a designated emergency route for ambulances.

To see a full list of events, road closures, and more for the event, click here.

Breakfast with Santa in Knoxville Pa

The Sons of Hiram will be hosting a breakfast with Santa to benefit the Salvation Army Toys-For-Tots on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The event will happen at the Knoxville Community Building on Main Street, Route 49, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The cost of the meal for adults is a new, unwrapped toy valued at $10 or a cash donation of equal value.

Children eat free and will get a chance to meet with Santa, talk with him and write out their wish lists for him to take back to the North Pole.

All toys and donations will stay local, for more information about this event contact Greg Wood at 814-326-4781.

Community Unity March

Dr. Stephen Coleman and the Elmira-Corning NAACP are sponsoring a Holiday Unity in the Community March in downtown Elmira to highlight positive messages from community leaders.

The march will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 1:30-3:00 p.m. starting at Wisner Park and ending at Elmira City Hall.

Beginning at 2:00 p.m., participants will walk on East Church Street to City Hall where community leaders will deliver brief remarks regarding the importance of unity in the community.

West Elmira FD Tree Lighting

The Town of Elmira & West Elmira Fire Department are having a Tree Lighting event Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6:00 p.m. in front of the Town Hall.

Hot cocoa & holiday music will be provided! This will kick off the 50th anniversary of the WEFD!

Christmas Tree giveaway

Phillips Funeral Home will host its 3rd Annual Christmas Tree Giveaway on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon, a visit from Santa is planned during the event.

The giveaway will take place in the parking lot of the funeral home, located at 17 West Pulteney Street in Corning.

The organization has purchased 150 fresh-cut Douglas Fir trees, which will be offered free of charge to anyone in need of a tree on a first-come, first-served basis until they are gone. This event is free and open to the community, and families are encouraged to bring their children for a visit with Santa.

Phillips Funeral Home enjoys hosting the Christmas Tree Giveaway each year as a Corning

tradition. The staff and volunteers will follow all COVID-19 precautions and will remain outdoors

in the parking lot.

Any trees remaining after the event will be left in the parking lot for anyone still in need of a tree.