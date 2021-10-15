Events happening in the Twin Tiers: Oct. 16 & 17

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Here is a look at some of the events happening this weekend in the Twin Tiers.

Elmira College Octagon Fair

Elmira College’s 53rd Octagon Fair will be taking place Saturday, Oct. 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The fair will have over 80 student clubs and organizations, as well as vendors throughout the community, across campus selling their goods.

Live performances will be done throughout the day, and for those looking to grab a bite to eat, there will be food trucks and pop-up food vendors scattered throughout. The event is free and open to the public to attend.

Community Baby Shower

The Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network will be hosting a free Community Baby Shower for all pregnant women/families and parents of children less than twelve months of age at the Arnot Mall.

Local agencies and vendors will be on hand to answer questions about pregnancy, safe sleep, birth, breastfeeding, baby safety and more. There will be lots of family fun, games, and all attending families will be entered in drawings for door prizes every 20 minutes throughout the day.

The Chemung County Community Baby Shower will be held Saturday, October 16th from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Center Court area of the Arnot Mall, 3300 Chambers Road in Horseheads.

For more information about these Community Baby Showers contact Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network at (607) 772-0517.

Ghost Walk at Chemung County Historical Society

The Chemung County Historical Society, along with Elmira Little Theatre and the Friends of Woodlawn, will host their 15th annual Ghost Walk on Oct. 15, 16, and 17th from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Friday, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

On Friday and Saturday, those with tickets meet at the museum and travel on a bus to the cemetery to meet historic figures from Elmira’s past in this hour-long event. On Sunday, tours begin earlier and are wheelchair-friendly. Sunday guests with tickets gather at the cemetery and meet the same historic figures.

Tickets are $18 each. This year they are offering a special $40 VIP tour on Sunday for additional stories, light refreshments, and a few surprises.

Reservations and tickets are required for all these tours and can be purchased through our website or call the museum during business hours. No refunds, the event takes place rain, shine, or gloom of night.

Autumn Bounty Lunch

To celebrate the 225th birthday of the Patterson Inn, the Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes will be holding a homemade lunch.

The lunch will consist of a homemade meal of soup, salad, bread, and a dessert, and is available for dine-in or take-out options.

The price is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

Dia de Los Muertos Family Celebration at The Rockwell Museum

The Rockwell Museum in Corning is holding an interactive activity event on Saturday, Oct. 16. from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There will be multiple presentations held to talk about the Mexican holiday, as well as workshops to make different cultural crafts.

For more information about this event, you can find that here.

Near Westside Neighborhood Movie Night

A free family-friendly outside movie event is set for Saturday, Oct. 16 at VRP, 362 W Church Street in Elmira, gates open at 6:15 with a movie time of 6:30 p.m.

Bring chairs, blankets, and be sure to dress warmly as Disney/Pixar’s COCO will be screened for the night as free popcorn and hot chocolate will be available.

The rain location can be found at the Community Arts of Elmira, 413 Lake Street, Elmira.

Hosted by Near Westside Neighborhood Assoc., Inc., Community Arts of Elmira, and the City of Elmira with Second District Councilperson Brent Stermer.

Howl-O-Ween at Iron Flamingo Brewery

Iron Flamingo Brewery is holding a costume party for all humans and their four-legged friends to benefit the Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA. There will be a 50/50 raffle and $1 for every beer sold will be donated to the Humane Society.

The event is to be held at the Iron Flamino Brewery’s 196 Baker Street location with a start time of 2:00 p.m.