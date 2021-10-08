Events happening in the Twin Tiers: Oct. 9 & 10

(WETM) – Here’s a look at some of the events happening this weekend in the Twin Tiers.

Elmira Heights Oktoberfest

Come out to the 11th annual Elmira Heights Oktoberfest happening on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., located at E 14 Street, Elmira Heights.

Food and craft vendors will be available along with free games for children and even a car show.

Basket raffles will be held along with a mum sale, perfect for Fall. Free musical entertainment will be provided courtesy of Aunt Millie’s Biscuits from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The event is family-friendly and is free to attend.

Ives Run Trail Challenge

The Ives Run Trail Challenge will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9, with a race start time of 10:00 a.m., at the Ives Run Recreation Area on Hammond Lake at 710 Ives Run Lane in Tioga Township, 12 miles north of Wellsboro via Route 287.

In-person check-in and registration for the four-mile Trail Challenge will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Stephenhouse Pavilion. Those 13 and older who register on Saturday can pay the $25 entry fee in cash or by check. There is no entry fee for those 12 and under.

A bus provided by Benedict’s Bus Service will transport participants from the registration area to the Ives Run South Pavilion for the pre-race meeting at 9:45 a.m.

The Trail Challenge will start at 10 a.m. The four-mile course includes portions of the Lynn Keller, Stephenhouse, and Archery Range trails and has varying terrain. Awards will be presented at 11 a.m.

This event is for runners and walkers of all ages who want to compete and first-timers whose goal is to finish. The age categories are 12 and under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and over.

Fall Foliage Hike

A Fall Foliage Hike is set for Saturday, at Mt. Pisgah State Park, located at Hilltop Pavilion 28 Entrance Road, Troy, Pa., with a starting time of 1:00 p.m.

Participants will join the Park’s Environmental Education Specialist and a special guest speaker for a short walk on a section of the Oh! Susanna Trail.

Participants will learn about tree identification, fall foliage colors, forest health, and the history behind a variety of hardwood and softwood trees in the area.

For more information or to register contact Mt. Pisgah State Park at 570-297-2734 or e-mail: mtpisgahsp@pa.gov

Watkins-Montour Rotary Club Antiques Show

The Watkins-Montour Rotary Club`s Antiques and Collectibles Show is returning on Sunday, Oct. 10, after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The event will be held at Clute Park Community Center in Watkins Glen from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., there will be a wide variety of vendors present with an array of items available for purchase.

A donation of $3 is needed to attend the Antique Show and all proceeds go towards fucking community service projects.