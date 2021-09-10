Events happening in the Twin Tiers: Sept. 11 & 12

ELMIRA, N.Y., (WETM) – Here’s a look at some of the events happening this weekend in the Twin Tiers.

Hillard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix Festival

History and prestige return to the birthplace of North American road racing for one of the largest vintage racing events in the country at the Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix (September 9-12, 2021).

Paired with Friday’s Grand Prix Festival in downtown Watkins Glen, the Grand Prix weekend is a true celebration of the motorsport’s past, along with the cars and people who have made it what it is today.

In addition to the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), the on-track portion of the weekend also includes the highly competitive Trans-Am Championship.

Both Saturday and Sunday have race events going on all day, from 8:00 a.m. to around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

20th Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Eldridge Park

With gratitude in our hearts to honor and to never forget, Twin Tiers Jeeps is holding their 2nd annual 9/11 Memorial.

The event is Saturday, September 11 from 7-9 p.m. in the north parking lot adjacent to anchor glass. The jeeps will be arriving at 6:30 to line up and to also place their donations on the bleachers.

Social time will run until 7:15, at that time the bagpipes will start to play which will be your cue to go back to your Jeeps.

A speaker from the TTJ Club will be present to talk about the tragic day, along with anyone else that might have a story to share with everyone about the day.

The National Anthem will be played along with a final light show to end the night with lights from any first responder vehicles that are able to attend.

Donations collected at the ceremony will be donated to local fire and police agencies.

Elmira Irish Festival

The Elmira Irish Festival is on and happening Saturday, Sept. 11 from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Hibernian Center on 701 Kinyon St. In Elmira.

Features of the festival include live Irish music from a variety of groups, Celtic dancers, traditional Irish food, and more!

Special tributes will be done in remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Bampa’s House 5k Run & Family Walk – Painted Post, NY

The committee to establish a comfort care home called Bampa’s House in the Corning-Painted Post area has announced that they will be sponsoring a 5K run/walk at Craig Park in Painted Post, N.Y. at 9:00 a.m.

The purpose of the race is to raise money for Bampa’s House and celebrate the life of Jim Dugan, the namesake of Bampa’s House.

Jim, who was called Bampa by his grandchildren, was a life-long resident of the Corning-Painted Post area, spending his career at Corning Community College, volunteering through the Lions Club, and facilitating beer tastings at The Site.

Participants are encouraged to run or walk the 3.1-mile course that includes the beautiful Painted Post Trail and winds through the streets of Painted Post where Jim lived.

All proceeds from the race will be put towards the establishment of Bampa’s House.

Bampa’s House (Corning Comfort Care, Inc.) is a non-profit organization that focuses on providing a safe and comfortable place for people to receive end-of-life care when home care is not an option.

For more information about the race or about Bampa’s House, please visit www.bampashouse.org.

DOUG’S FISH FRY, BAKE SALE, FLEA MARKET, RAFFLE

Doug’s Fish Fry, Bake Sale, Beverage Sale, Basket Raffles (Tools and Spa), & mini Flea Market will be on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Horseheads 2943 Westinghouse Rd. in Horseheads.

At 1:30 there will be a musical performance by the Grenadiers Alumni Drumline, and attendance at the entire event is.

For more information about the event contact Janice Stillman, First Presbyterian Church of Horseheads at jstillman51@gmail.com or 607-739-3854.



