Events happening in the Twin Tiers: Sept. 18 & 19

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Here’s a look at some of the events happening this weekend in the Twin Tiers.

Maple City Festival

The Hornell Partners for Growth and its 260 plus business members are providing the second annual Maple City Festival on September 18th from 11:00 AM to 6:00 pm. We are taking over the downtown streets of Hornell once again turning Main Street & Broadway Mall into the place to be.

The Business Improvement District is providing activities that are free to the community while having local schools, clubs, churches, fraternities, and nonprofits volunteer to run some activities to raise money for their organizations. While most activities are free, donations are accepted and appreciated by these organizations.

For more information about the event click here.

Corning Harvest Festival

“Harvest Fest” is back September 17th- September 19th. It starts at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 17, and ends at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 19. Four blocks of Market Street will be closed off for the festival and it will feature music, shopping, and more.

The event is returning in full force after the pandemic impacted Fall Festival in 2020. There will be live music at Centerway Square, along with live music, children`s activities, and horse wagon rides.

Retail shops, restaurants, and the local farmer`s market are all taking part in Harvest 2021. The festival has been a long-time fall event and there is a variety of activities for all age ranges.

The festival is free and is the perfect opportunity to support local businesses all while enjoying some fall fun.

Keuka Arts Festival

The Keuka Arts Festival is a yearly fine art and skilled crafts show that takes place at the Keuka Lake Outlet Trail, only a few blocks from downtown Penn Yan.

The festival runs both Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and will have over 100 artists and vendors from ceramics to woodwork to jewelry.

When it comes to being able to get something to eat or drink there won’t be an issue, as local restaurants, food trucks, wineries, and breweries offer an array of culinary delights for those to enjoy.

Live music and entertainment will be available throughout the events to play jazz, rock, swing, as well as dancing and different artistic demonstrations.

The festival is free to attend and is expecting to have up to 8,000 visitors throughout the weekend.

Native Nations Festival 2021

A free annual inter-tribal festival featuring Native American dancing and drumming, vendors, demonstrations, & food hosted by SGS, a New York not-for-profit.

Live Drumming, Singing, Traditional Dance, Arts and Crafts, Intertribal Teachings, Hands-on Native Games, Native American Foods, and much, much more.

The event is rain or shine and will be taking place at The Watson Homestead, 9620 Dry Run Road, Painted Post, NY 14870.

When: Saturday, September 18th, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Sunday, September 19th, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Twilight at Tanglewood

Twilight at Tanglewood will be an evening of birds, barbeque, and beverages! Join us for a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Nature Center and Museum location:

443 Coleman Avenue Elmira, N.Y.

Attendees will have a chance to sample local beers and wines, meet the museum’s avian ambassadors and learn about their stories, enjoy a silent auction and a liquor pull. Non-alcoholic beverage options will also be available.

Local favorites from Barnstormer winery, Castel Grisch Winery, Iron Flamingo Brewing, Liquid Shoes Brewing, and Red Bird Orchards will be available for tasting. Food is available for purchase from Stone Age BBQ food truck.

Tickets are $40 per person and proceeds from this event support environmental education and conservation of 300 acres of wild habitat.

Finger Lakes Clean-up

Finger Lakes Clean Up is planning their 3rd annual Finger Lakes Clean Up event Saturday, September 18th 8-1 p.m.

They have a group of SCUBA divers to help clean the Watkins Glen Village Marina and have collaborated with the NYSDOT and their Adopt A Highway groups to do their clean-up on that date.

Participation to the event is happening all across the Finger Lake Region and participants are asked to collect trash wherever they find it.

To participate, email the location you would like to rid of trash and/or a location that you know needs to be cleaned, to stephanie@watkinsglenchamber.com

Horseheads Free Library Annual Book Sale

The Horseheads Free Library is having its annual book sale on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The sale is not at the actual library, but at the Town and County Fire Department located at 130 Gardner Rd, Horseheads N.Y.

There will be thousands of books to choose from, along with audiobooks and even DVDs and videotapes. The price for adult hardcover books is $2 while paperback and children’s books are $1.

They are strongly recommending that facemasks be worn and social distancing be maintained when browsing the sale.

Here’s a map of the events happening this weekend.