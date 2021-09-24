Events happening in the Twin Tiers: Sept. 25 & 26

(WETM) – Here are some of the events taking place in the Twin Tiers this weekend.

Angels awareness event

Join Grand Central Plaza for a family fun-filled day. Start the day off with a Motorcycle/Car Ride throughout the Twin Tiers. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., kickstands up at 11:00 a.m.

Craft Fair located inside the former Kmart begins at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 4:00 p.m. Kids activities in the parking lot, buy tickets or an all-day wrist band. Cornhole Tournament put on by Tailgaters Anonymous beginning at 11:00 a.m.

The event can be found at the Grand Central Plaza at 1020 Center Street in Horseheads.

Fall Heritage Festival

The Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes will host the Fall Heritage Festival on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 73 W. Pulteney St. in Corning.

The festival will be held on site for families and adults to enjoy a day of fun at the museum. There will be food, music, demonstrations, a country store and activities for the kids.

Admission will be free with donations very much appreciated. CDC and NYS Health Department guidelines will be followed. Masks are recommended for everyone.

ASA Softball Tournament

A softball tournament will be held to benefit David Brown on Saturday and Sunday at the Eldridge Park baseball fields.

There is a $300 dollar entry fee, just a $50 deposit, with 10 person coed teams with eight males and two females, with a three-game guarantee.

1st place team received $500 with the second-place team receiving $300. Along with the games will be a 50/50 raffle and a home run derby on Saturday for $5 per entry.

The Parent’s Lounge Comedy Night

“The Parent’s Lounge Live – An Evening of Stand-up Comedy” will be held at the Sayre Theatre at 205 S Elmer Ave in Sayre, Pa. on Saturday.

The show features Comedians/Actors: Jamie Kaler (Friends, Will & Grace, Tacoma FD, My Boys) and Jason Gowin (A&E’s Extreme Paranormal, Lifetime’s This Time Next Year, Amazon Prime’s Hellier) as they take the audience along on their roller coaster ride through parenthood.

Each performer will do their own half-hour set of comedic true-life stories and then come together for a joint performance at the finale (complete with songs, audience interaction, and more!).

The performers do a weekly off-the-cuff podcast about the world of fatherhood; interviewing celebrities about their parenting experiences, original sketches, and more, and they will bring that same energy to the stage with them on this quick-witted extravaganza, for the first stop on “The Parent’s Lounge” Tour.

Tickets for Saturday’s event are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors and students and can be purchased here.

Corning Library Book Sale

Saturday is the last day for the Corning Library Book Sale happening at the East Corning Fire Hall at 11873 East Corning Rd in Corning from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The prices of the books will be at the lowest value, as prices dropped throughout the week, and all proceeds go the Southeast Steuben County Library.