(WETM) — Easter weekend is upon us, so here are some events that are happening over the next two days.

Arnot Mall Craft and Vendor Fair

On Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. inside the Arnot Mall event center there will be a craft and vendor fair.

Inside will be many local vendors from across the Twin Tiers that are bound to have something to fill those Easter baskets for Sunday. For more information on the event, you can visit the mall’s website.

Marconi Post 47 Rummage Sale

On Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. the Marconi Italian American War Vets Post 47 will be having a rummage sale at their location on 26 W. Pulteney St. in Corning.

All Items will be listed at 1/2 price from 2-4 p.m.

All the proceeds raised from the sale will help fund the Marconi Makeover project, happening on May 14-15th.

Brand Park Easter Egg Hunt

On Saturday, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., there will be an Easter egg hunt held at Brand Park on Maple Avenue in Elmira.

The event is being put together by the Brand Park Trust and Brand Park Beautification Committee.

The first 100 children will receive a free treat basket, as well as an Easter egg hunt where someone will have the chance to win an Easter basket.

Children will be able to get their photo with the Easter Bunny if they’d like, and free cookies and drinks will be provided while supplies last.

The park asks that anyone attending bring at least one nonperishable item to be donated to the New Beginnings Methodist Church Food Pantry, in memory of Harold and Winnie Watts.

Bell’s Country Coffee Pajama Party

If you’re in the mood for a fun breakfast on Saturday, head on down to Bell’s Country Coffee for a Pajama Party.

2022 is the restaurant’s 10-year anniversary, and they will be participating in fun events all year long.

Saturday is National ‘Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day’, so the staff will be wearing their pajamas for breakfast.

The restaurant will be offering some special one-day-only specials including – Lemonberry Pound Cake French Toast, Chorizo Breakfast Taco Strada, Mocktail Mimosas, and so much more.

The restaurant wants everyone to know that if you wear your pajamas for breakfast, you get 10% off your entire order.

Bell’s Country Coffee can be found at 258 E. 14th St. in Elmira Heights, with hours of service between 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Free Easter Meal provided by Grace Episcopal Church

Anyone in need of an Easter meal on Sunday can go to Grace Episcopal Church at 375 W. Church St. in Elmira from noon to 2:00 p.m.

They are collaborating with Rye Restaurant and Meals on Wheels for the first time to provide the meal to community members.

The church has been serving monthly lunches for many years, but this Easter meal was initiated by one of the employees from Rye restaurant.

Easter Brunch Buffet at Anthony’s Restaurant

Anthony’s Restaurant inside the Clarion Inn is holding an Easter Buffet on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

They will be serving breakfast and lunch, from omelets and waffles to chicken florentine and mashed potatoes with gravy, and much more.

This is a great opportunity for those that don’t want to cook for the holiday, but instead, just sit back and enjoy a nice meal.

Prices for adults are $28.95, children ages five to 10 are $14.95 children two to four $3.95 and children under two are free.

Reservations are highly recommended, you can call at 607-734-0402, the restaurant is located at 760 E. Water St. in Elmira.