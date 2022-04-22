(WETM) — Here are some events happening over the weekend in the Twin Tiers and surrounding area.

40th Annual Endless Mountains Maple Festival

A full weekend of events is set for the 40th Annual Endless Mountains Maple Festival at Alparon Park in Troy, Pa.

Happening on Saturday the 23rd and Sunday the 24th, the festival will have something for everyone, with things like rides and games, maple products of all kinds, antique tractor displays, a variety of food vendors, a monster truck show, demolition derby, live entertainment, and so much more.

Both days have scheduled events that run for the entire weekend, while each day has its own special segments, for example, the monster truck show is on Saturday, and the demolition derby is on Sunday.

The festival is running from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on both days, a full lineup of events can be found on the maple festival website.

2022 Quilt Show at National Soaring Museum

The Piecemakers of Elmira are putting on a Quilt Show at the National Soaring Museum this weekend for all to see.

260 hand-crafted quilts are expected to be shown off by 130 quilters from all different backgrounds.

The group has been putting on a Quilt Show every year for the past 20 years and is a great way to show off the craft.

On Saturday the show will run from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. The event will have a quilt showing, demonstrations, raffles, and more, all for the addition of $5.

The National Soaring Museum can be found at 51 Soaring Hill Dr., Harris Hill, in Elmira.

Montour Falls Methodist Church Bazar and Craft Show

If you’re looking to pick up a unique gift this weekend, give the Montour Falls Methodist Church Bazar and Craft Show a look.

With multiple vendors going to be in attendance, there’s a chance there’s something for everyone, lunch will be available for those that are interested.

Admission is free, and the event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Montour Falls Fire Department located at 111 Lee St. in Montour Falls.

‘3 Redneck Tenors’ to perform at First Arena on Saturday

If you’re in the mood to see a show on Saturday, look no further than the First Arena in Elmira where they will be hosting the group ‘3 Redneck Tenors’ for all to see.

Being described as Duck Dynasty goes to Carnegie Hall, this musical comedy group has been thrilling audiences since 2006.

Starring Matthew Lord, Blake Davidson, and Jonathan Fruge, the ‘3 Redneck Tenors’ are ready to delight the crowd with a variety of songs ranging from Gospel to County, to Broadway, Pop, and Classical.

Tickets for the event will be available at the First Arena Bos Office and at www.firstarena.net, the show is set to go from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Northern Lights Painting Class

For those looking for a fun and creative evening, The Empty Hourglass in Elmira is hosting a Northern Lights Painting Class on Sunday.

This class will have attendees painting on a 12×16″ canvas with acrylic paints, and is a fun way to enjoy the evening.

The class is $40 per person, but if 15 or more people pre-register, $5 will be refunded to everyone.

The registration deadline for the class is on Saturday, April 23, at noon.

The class will be held on Sunday, April 24, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Payments can be made through Paypal directly to The Empty Hourglass, or by phone by calling 607-483-0391.