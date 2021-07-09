Events happening this weekend in the Twin Tiers: July 10 & 11

(WETM) – Here’s a look at some local events happening this weekend in the Twin Tiers:

Bikers For Babies Motorcycle Run in Big Flats

Bikers for Babies Motorcycle Run is to raise awareness and funds to support the work of the Pregnancy Resource Center of the Valleys, Inc.

Join the Remnant Sons: Corning Chapter on a 100-mile motorcycle ride through the beautiful Finger Lakes on Saturday, July 10 starting at Big Flats Community Park. Registration begins at 8:30 am, kickstands up at 9:30 am. After the ride, you will be treated to a chicken BBQ. The cost is $20/biker and $10/additional rider. Follow Bikers for Babies on Facebook for more information.

Join Schuyler County Historian Gary Emerson on a guided tour of a portion of the Village and down the Catharine Valley Trail. The tour begins at the Montour Falls Library (406 West Main Street) at 10 a.m. on July 10.

2021 International Vintage Sailplane Meet at Harris Hill

The National Soaring Museum, Harris Hill Soaring Corporation and the Vintage Sailplane Association will be hosting the 2021 International Vintage Sailplane Meet at Harris Hill in Elmira from July 10-17. Soaring activities are scheduled every day and there is no charge for spectators.

For a schedule of events visit the National Soaring Museum website.

Farm Sanctuary tours resume in Watkins Glen

Farm Sanctuary is reopening to the public for tours on Saturday, July 10 at 3136 Aikens Rd.

Farm Sanctuary`s 275-acre New York shelter is home to more than 800 rescued cows, pigs, turkeys, and other farm animals and each has a special story. During your visit, you can take an hour-long tour of the Sanctuary with one of our tour guides and meet rescued residents along the way!

Visit farmsanctuary.org to book your tour.

“Evening at the Park” in Horseheads

The Village of Horseheads is hosting an “Evening at the Park” on Saturday, July 10 at Sullivan Park on Thorne Street.

The evening will begin at 5:00 p.m. with a DJ, followed by the band Double Take at 7:00 p.m., and fireworks starting at approximately 9:45 p.m.

“Elmira Blooms” Garden Tour on July 11

Near Westside Neighborhood Assoc., Inc. is holding its Annual “Elmira Blooms” Garden Tour on Sunday, July 11th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. This year, “Elmira Blooms” includes six showcase gardens, one of which features a 10’ x 37’ garden railroad! Light refreshments will be available at Victorian Row Park & Community Garden as well as at some of the showcase gardens. This self-guided tour offers an opportunity to view lovingly created, distinct, and original gardens in and around the City of Elmira.

The gardens included in this year’s tour are located at 813 W Church Street, 1243 W Church Street, 96 Greenridge Drive East, 162 Latta Brook Road (Horseheads), 518 W Third Street, and 408 William Street.

Ticket cost is $12 for general admission and $10 for seniors & members. Tickets for the “Elmira Blooms” Garden Tour are available in advance at Near Westside’s Office ~ 353 Davis Street, Chamberlain Acres ~ 824 Broadway, and Haskins Gardens ~ 951 College Avenue.

On the day of the tour, tickets, brochures, and raffle tickets will be available at Victorian Row Park and Community Garden, 362 W Church Street in Elmira starting at 11:30 a.m. Raffle tickets cost $3 each, or 2 for $5.

For more information about the tour and raffles, please contact Near Westside Neighborhood Association Inc. at (607)733-4924, visit www.nwnainc.com or find us on Facebook @NearWestsideElmira.

