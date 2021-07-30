Events happening this weekend in the Twin Tiers: July 31-Aug. 1

(WETM) – Here are some local events happening this weekend in the Twin Tiers.

Gaffer District Community Night

Corning`s Gaffer District will be hosting a Community Night on Saturday, July 31 in the Corning Credit Union parking lot on Pulteney Street. The event will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with music, food trucks, pop-up stores, and events for kids throughout the night.

Smoke in the Valley event

The Canisteo Police Club and the Maple City Police Club are teaming up again for the 2nd Annual Smoke in the Valley Event on July 31, 2021, at the Canisteo American Legion.

Smoke in the Valley is a fun, family-friendly event that will feature a BBQ competition, live bands, brewery/winery/cider samples, cornhole tournaments, raffles, vendors, kids activities, food, drinks, and demonstrations.

Elmira Handmade Market – Summer Edition

Elmira Handmade Market is hosting a free Community Arts of Elmira event on Saturday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 413 Lake St. in Elmira.

Meet 24 local makers at one fabulous outdoor juried art market in the heart of Elmira’s Creative Corridor. Find unique gifts, games, home decor, and more. Refreshments are available for purchase from Global Taco. Live music throughout the day. Rain or shine.

14th Annual Troop Ride In Horseheads

Troop Ride is an approximate 100-mile parade-style motorcycle ride, that benefits the United Service Organizations (USO) in Fort Drum. The ride will begin at the Horseheads American Legion and travel around the Finger Lakes and end at Vfw Post 524 in Corning. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., and the ride will start at 10 a.m. The price to join the ride is $15 per person.

Troy Fair will celebrate its last day for 2021

The Troy Fair will finish its week-long operation on Saturday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The 145th anniversary of the fair will conclude their week of great food, rides, vendors, and entertainment. Prices for the day are $9 per person and for more information call 570-297-3648 or visit www.troyfair.com

National backpack giveaway for Bath students

This Sunday, nearly 750 TCC and Wireless Zone stores nationwide will donate more than 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children as part of the ninth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.

Between 1-4 p.m. this Sunday, August 1, families from Bath are invited to visit their local TCC store location to pick up a backpack full of school supplies to prepare for the upcoming school year. Each store will donate up to 150 backpacks on a first-come, first-served basis.