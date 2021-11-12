Events Happening this weekend in the Twin Tiers: Nov. 13 & 14

(WETM) – Here are some of the events happening this weekend in the Twin Tiers.

Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair

A holiday craft and vendor fair is being held at the Horseheads American Legion on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fair is to benefit Crystal Chords, an all-women barbershop a capella chorus, and will have a variety of vendors for people to browse and enjoy.

Different forms of crafts, jewelry, clothing, fine arts, basket raffles, and more will be available for purchase along with a lunch.

The address for the American Legion can be found at 71 Old Ithaca Road in Horseheads.

Blast into History

The Heritage Village will be hosting a War of Independence 1776 re-enactment weekend filled with firearm demonstrations, campfire cooking, drilling, a public trial, an encampment area, and a variety of talks throughout the day at the Village.

The 1st N.Y. McCracken’s Company will be in period costume for all of the demonstrations and events. The public is invited to participate in the activities.

There will be a soup and bread lunch available during the day. The village can be found at 73 West Pulteney St. in Corning.

“Wait Until Dark” presented by the Corning-Painted Post High School Drama Club

The Corning-Painted Post High School Drama Club is presenting three more showings of the play “Wait Until Dark”

The showings will be held on Nov. 12, and 13 at 7 p.m. and the 14 at 2 p.m. at the Corning-Painted Post High School Theatre.

More information about the play and where to purchase tickets can be found here.

Men’s Steak and Shave Day

His Haven is hosting a men’s steak and shave day to help assist any man in need of a bit of pampering up and a nice meal at Upon This Rock Church at 559 Spaulding St. in Elmira from 2-4 p.m.

They will be providing free haircuts, personal care products, and more, to those in need. They’re encouraging everyone to bring someone they think may benefit from this event since it’s hard for someone to go to it on their own.

At the end of the event, there will be a meal of beef brisket provided, His Haven’s Facebook page says they have 250 ounces of brisket ready to cook for Saturday’s event.

Rabbit Row Yarns & Haberdashery Open House

Rabbit Row Yarns & Haberdashery in corning will be having an open house on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.

They are located at 38 W. Market Street in Corning and request that those interested in the event RSVP to rabbitrowyarns@gmail.com, they ask that attendees wear their masks when viewing the open house.