Events happening this weekend in the Twin Tiers Nov. 20 & 21

(WETM) – Here are some of the events that are taking place this weekend in the Twin Tiers and surrounding areas:

Multiple Free Health Screenings happening in Elmira

On Saturday, Nov. 20, there will be two free health screenings happening in Elmira.

Guthrie, in collaboration with Faith Temple Community Church, located at 765 Harper Street in Elmira, N.Y., will be holding a free health screening event on Saturday, November 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will offer the following free health screenings and resources:

Blood pressure

Diabetes

Nutrition

Pharmacy chat

Mindfullness, meditation and yoga

This initiative is a result of focused efforts to partner with local organizations to help improve the health of the residents within the communities that Guthrie serves.

Those attending are asked to use the Standish Street entrance.

The second free health screening will be happening at St. Paul’s Anglican Church on 1119 Lake St. in Elmira from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m on Saturday.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church is spearheading the Healthy Opportunities for People Everywhere (HOPE) and Facilitating Aid In Troubled Hearts (FAITH) initiative.

By coordinating with other faith-based organizations and community partners, the HOPE & FAITH initiative will seek to compassionately support the emotional, spiritual, and physical needs of others through wellness screenings including free blood pressure and blood sugar tests.

Warm Outerwear Apparel Giveaway

The Frederick Douglas Memorial AME Zion Church will be holding a Warm Outerwear Apparel Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The event is free for anyone who may need winter apparel and it’s from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m.

Outfits for adults and children will be available, items include coats, hats, and gloves.

Turkey giveaway at Bmillz in Elmira Heights

On Saturday, the Bmillz store at 312 E 14th street in Elmira Heights will be giving away Thanksgiving turkeys for families in need.

They have 150 turkeys that they will be giving away, starting at 10 a.m. and going all day until they run out. The giveaways are based on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Dollhouse and Miniatures exhibit at the National Soaring Museum

Saturday marks the opening day for the 5th annual Dollhouse and Miniatures exhibit at the National Soaring Museum in Elmira.

Area miniaturists have brought their many dollhouses and room boxes together at the museum to present a must-see exhibit that is fun for the whole family, especially during the holidays.

For more information on the exhibit click here.

Southern rock band Do South returns to Landon’s Pub and Pizza in Watkins Glen

Do South is back playing all your favorite Southern Rock songs from artists including the Georgia Satellites, The Black Crowes, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Molly Hatchet, and many more.

The performance is free for everyone to attend and starts at 9 p.m. on Saturday, the pub can be found at 114 W 4th St. in Watkins Glen.