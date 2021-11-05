Events happening this weekend in the Twin Tiers: Nov. 6 & 7

(WETM) – Here is a look at some of the events happening this weekend in the Twin Tiers.

Maple School Tour

Cornell Maple Specialists Aaron Wightman and Dr. Catherine Belisle will be hosting an informative morning on all things maple at the Arnot Forest Maple Lab.

Located at 611 County Rt 13 in Van Etten, N.Y., the day will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a tour of the brand-new Arnot maple laboratory and sugarhouse.

The facility was constructed with funds from N.Y. State and the Appalachian Regional Commission, and will be used to demonstrate best practices for syrup production, cutting edge research, and develop new maple products.

The second half of the morning will feature workshops on best practices for maximizing sap yield and improving syrup quality, followed by a confections workshop and an introduction to new product opportunities.

The tour will include time outdoors, so please dress for the weather. Masks are required for the indoor workshop sessions. This event is free and open to the public.

No registration is required, but RSVPs are appreciated by emailing Brett Chedzoy of Schuyler County Cornell Cooperative Extension at: bjc226@cornell.edu or call/text: 607-742-3657.

Winter Coat Giveaway

The Islamic Association of the Finger Lakes will be giving away free winter coats to members of the community on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Weis Market.

They will be giving away both children and adult winter jackets for free outside of Weis located at 401 N. Main Street in Elmira.

They are going off of a first come first serve basis and limiting one item per person.

Drive-Thru Chicken BBQ Dinner

The First Congregational United Church of Christ, located at 171 W. Pulteney Street in Corning, will be holding a drive-thru chicken BBQ on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The price for the dinner is $12 a plate and the money goes towards the church’s programs and outreach activities.

The menu includes BBQ chicken, potatoes, baked beans, side salad, a roll, and a cookie. The food is being prepared by Corning Catering and is delivered to each car by church members.

They ask that you wear a mask when picking up the food.

Zonta House Fall Festival

The Zonta house at 742 W. First St. in Elmira is having a house fall festival for the local community.

On Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. there will be many different vendors, basket raffles, a bake sale, and more.

They will be doing a soup and sandwich lunch as well from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and it is $6 for takeout only, proceeds will benefit the Zonta House.

Halley’s Comics Comedy Show

Stand-up comedy is coming back to Elmira in the form of Halley’s Comics Comedy Show.

The show will be happening at the Holiday Inn Riverview on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The show will feature an array of comedians including Paul Kozlowski, Mike Carroll, Holly Griffin, Joan Raube-Wilson, and Dan Mullen.

Tickets for the show can be found online at www.halleyscomicscomedyshow.com.

Corning Museum of Glass Presents Science Demo with host of Netflix’s Blown Away

A special glassmaking demo is being hosted on Sunday, Nov. 7 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with TikTok star and host of Netflix’s Blown Away, Nick Uhas.

Uhas is teaming up with CMoG to present a special demonstration geared towards the weird and wonderful things glass can do.

During the live science-focused demonstration on Sunday, Nick will work with the Hot Glass Demo Team to explore the unique properties of glass that make it such a versatile material in our lives.

Nick is a science influencer that combines his formal science education with his creative personality to create “pop science” content that he shares with his 700 thousand YouTube subscribers and 7.3 million TikTok followers.

There will be a 30-minute meet ‘n’ greet on the West Bridge by the Blown Away Season 2 exhibit after the demonstration.

For more information about the event click here.

Red Baron Half Marathon & 2-Person Relay

The annual Red Baron is a challenging and fast course starting at the campus of Corning Community College and finishing at the Corning American Legion on Sunday, Nov. 7.

For those doing the race in teams, the first leg is 6 miles while the second leg is 7.1 miles. The exchange point parking is located at Spencer Crest Nature Center, a bus will be available to take runner two to the exchange point and runner one to the finish line.

Parking is available at Corning Community College at 1 Academic Drive, Corning, N.Y. in designated school parking lots.