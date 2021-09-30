Events happening this weekend in the Twin Tiers Oct. 2 & 3

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Here are some of the events happening this weekend in the Twin Tiers:

Chemung County Fall Fest

Come out on Saturday, Oct. 2, for the Chemung County Fall Fest, happening at the Chemung County Fairgrounds at 170 Fairview RdHorseheads, N.Y. from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event is free to attend and will have various craft vendors and food that’ll be available to purchase.

Montour Falls Harvest Fest

The Montour Falls Harvest Fest is happening on Oct. 2 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Main St. in Montour Falls.

The festival will have live entertainment, over 40 craft and food vendors, a farmers market, a ghost walk, and more.

Throughout the day there will be fire jugglers as well dancing witches, a community bonfire, and to finish the night off, there will be a fireworks presentation over that falls at 7:15 p.m.

40th Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon and Wegmans Wineglass Half Marathon

This year marks the 40th annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon and the 11th annual Wegmans Half Marathon and it is once again expected to be a thrilling event.

The Wineglass Marathon is a lovely flat, fast and scenic 26.2-mile race in the celebrated Finger Lakes Wine Country of Upstate New York.

The marathon will take place on Saturday and start at 8:15 a.m. and runs from Bath all the way to Corning, while the half-marathon takes place on Sunday and starts at 7:45 a.m. and run from Campell to Corning.

Registration to participate in the race has been over for quite some time, but there are plenty of opportunities to go and cheer on those running the races.

Fall Foliage Eco-Cruise

A relaxing afternoon cruise when the light is just right for leaf-peeping from the lake, happening on Saturday starting at 3:00 p.m. along Cayuga Lake in Ithaca.

Narrators will be on board to talk about the history and ecology of the lake as well as about this special time of year when the hills are alive with the changing colors of the season and the fall harvests are bountiful in the Finger Lakes. If children are on board they will gladly offer some interactive lake study activities.

The cruise should take an hour and a half and drinks, wine, cider, etc., along with snacks are encouraged to take aboard.

Tickets for adults are $30 and kids children 16 and under are $10, booking for the tickets can be found here.

Four tickets for the cruise are still available for purchase as of September 30th.