Events happening this weekend in the Twin Tiers: Oct. 30 & 31

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Here are some events happening in the Twin Tiers this Halloween Weekend.

Corning’s Days of Incandescence

The Days of Incandescence in Corning is ending its 11-day long ceremony this weekend.

Happening on Saturday, come celebrate the Days of Incandescence in Corning’s Historic Gaffer District as you enjoy exclusive libations and special offers at multiple participating locations.

Archibald’s Libations Crawl is a costumed libations crawl that happens each year during the Days of Incandescence with exclusive themed drink specials and special prize drawings.

Guests will check-in at each location, through the Explore Steuben Trip Planner app, to be entered to win prizes including Gaffer District Gift Cards, locally made glass pumpkins, a copy of the Legend of the Gathers picture book, and more.

For more information about the Days of Incandescence click here.

Monster Mash Mini Golf at Eldridge Park

Eldridge Park will be hosting a limited opening in October to bring its fans a family-friendly Halloween Mini-golf event on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Join the ghouls that lurk on our golf course after dark for a round this Halloween season if you dare…

Golf Tickets: $10/person Carousel Tickets: $1.50/person Train Tickets: $1.50/person.

Awaken the Spirits Ghost Hunt

Join the Heritage Village of the Southen Finger Lakes as they host a special Halloween event of spirit hunting.

The hunt will include extended hours at the village, the behind-the-scenes hunt, and refreshment. Adults and children ages 10 and older are invited to attend, the hunt is for education and entertainment only.

Advance tickets are required, they can be found here or by calling 607 937-5281.

The Arc of Chemung-Schuyler Grand Prix Run/Walk

The Arc Grand Prix Run, presented by Chemung Canal Trust Company, at Watkins Glen International is a 3.4-mile footrace on the internationally acclaimed motor racing track in Watkins Glen.

The event includes a 1-mile “Pit Road Walk” for those who would prefer to walk a shorter distance. The event starts at 8:00 a.m. and goes until 5:00 p.m.

Registration for the Grand Prix can be found here.