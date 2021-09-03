Events happening this weekend in the Twin Tiers: Sept. 4 & 5

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Here’s a look into some of the events happening this weekend in the Twin Tiers.

Palettes of Keuka art auction

Palettes of Keuka will be having its 15th annual palette auction at the Village Square in Hammondsport, N.Y. at 1 p.m.

With over 30 palettes to bid on from a variety of artists, there might be something worth taking home.

If you’re not able to attend the auction and would like to make a silent bid, you’re able to contact the event at info@hammondsport.org.

IMAGINE! Public Art in the Plaza

The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes is pleased to present IMAGINE! Public Art in the Plaza a multidisciplinary arts event, which envisions the Corning Civic Center Plaza as a future Public Arts Park.

IMAGINE! will be held at the Corning Civic Center Plaza on both Saturday, Sept. 4, and Sunday, Sept. 5, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, so bring a picnic and a chair to this family-friendly event!

More info can be found on the IMAGINE! website.

Public help needed to clean up recreation area along south shore of Cowanesque Lake on Sept. 4

A clean-up of Lake Cowanesque’s South Side recreation area is scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 4th at 8 a.m.

The clean-up is being coordinated by The Friends of Tioga-Hammond and Cowanesque Lakes along with the Tioga County Bass Anglers, Cowanesque Valley Bass League, Keystone Trail Association, and other groups with help from the general public.

Those helping with the clean-up are asked to go to the last pavilion closest to the boat launch along the South Shore Recreation Area near State Route 49, just five miles west of Lawrenceville.

for more information about attending the cleanup, click here.

Concerts in Eldridge Park: Max & the Kats

Eldridge Park is closing out their Summer Concert Series this weekend.

On Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Musical Guests Max & the Kats will be finishing up the park’s concert season with a powerful musical experience with music taken from the Great American Song Book.

Their music spans five generations of all-time favorite songs including Authentic Rhythm & Blues, Classic Pop, Swing, Jazz and Favorites and Oldies from the ’40s through the ’80s

With all the great music there has to be some great food to pair with it, so from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ransom’s Cluck & Smoke Food Truck will be bringing their delicious BBQ sandwiches to the Midway to enjoy a night of good music and food.

Crystal City Ferrari Show

The Crystal City Ferrari Show will be on display in the Gaffer District from 6-9 p.m. on Sept. 4.