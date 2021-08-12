Everything you should know about NY redistricting and how it could impact the Southern Tier & Finger Lakes

What you need to know:

NEW YORK (WETM) – The Census Bureau released its new 2020 data on Thursday; giving New York redistricting commissioners the green light to begin drawing their first draft of the new congressional and state assembly maps. Currently, the Southern Tier/Finger Lakes area is all in one congressional district, but that is at risk of being broken up.

“The rural nature of the Southern Tier must be preserved,” said Assemblyman Phil Palmesano.

The 23rd Congressional District, namely the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes region, stretching from Chautauqua County, bordering the northern border of Pennsylvania, all the way to Tioga County. It is made up of 11 counties all with populations no more than 135,000, holding cities of 32,000 or less.

The area is rural and sparse. When compared to neighboring regions, this area holds its own unique issues because of this demographic likeness- vastly different to the surrounding districts with densely populated areas and much larger cities such as Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse.

Agriculture-based economy, small cities, manufacturing, SUNY colleges, concerns about broadband access, are just a few of the similarities these counties share with each other.

Local officials are worried that the Southern Tier’s district will get broken up and added to these surrounding districts. The concern is that community issues in these rural areas will get lost amongst the urban and suburban areas.

Normally, when particular areas are on the edges or take up very small portions of a congressional district, the issues that affect them don’t take up as much of a representative’s time.

“The issues that are of concern of the folks in Buffalo, Rochester, or Syracuse will get addressed but the rural areas will just be a small fraction of that, and won’t get the same attention as it would if a representative is from those smaller communities,” said Joe Sempolinksi, Steuben County Republican Chairman.

Citizens, public officials, professors, Republicans, and Democrats, spoke out at the Central New York/Southern Tier public input session, giving their testament as to why the area should stay as one congressional district.

“Cannot imagine trying to get the attention of a representative that doesn’t know the inside of their schools or rural hospitals the way that we do,” said Randi Hewit, President of Community Foundation of Elmira Corning and the Finger Lakes, Inc.

One resident from Mayville, NY, which has a population of just under 1,500, says that people in towns like hers rely on the character of this area.

“We do not want to be lumped into a district that does not represent us,” said Karen Engstrom.

Even though the newly released 2020 Census shows a decrease in population in the Southern Tier, local officials say that the population is still enough to justify a congressional district.

The first draft of district lines is set to be released on September 15th. The month following this date will consist of another round of sessions asking for the public’s views on the proposed set of lines from the first draft. After this second take of the public’s input, the commission will modify the maps and submit them to the legislature in January.