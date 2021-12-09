Exclusive limited edition “Blown Away” holiday designs coming to CMOG this weekend

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Get ready to be Blown Away this weekend at the Corning Museum of Glass! Cast members from the hit Netflix series Blown Away will be in the Crystal City doing several demonstrations and meet and greets. Andi Kovel and Nao Yamamoto will show visitors some of their work in interactive hot-glass demos as well as show fans how to make ornament designs, exclusive to the weekend.

Kovel, Yamamoto, and Cat Burns, another contestant on Blown Away, crafted special ornaments to be sold online and in-store through CMoG. In celebration of the launch of Blown Away Christmas on Netflix, these select artists are designing and creating new and original handblown ornaments that will be for sale exclusively in The Shops at The Corning Museum of Glass.

“This is the third season we’ve gotten to record the Netflix artists, which has been so exciting and fun and opened us up to a whole new audience. It’s such a unique opportunity that we get to work with these artists,” Meghan Bunnell, buyer for Corning Museum of Glass, said.

The designs have been kept under lock and key but will be released soon. Bunnell said she has seen a lot of glass art throughout her career, but these ornaments are something special.

“If you have watched Blown Away Christmas, you’ll see that they are making some exciting Christmas products. This time we tried to steer away from a really holiday center theme, so we made them a little more of an anytime ornament. I think that’s part of the specialness of these pieces,” Bunnell added

Three-day Event Schedule

December 10

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm: Nao Yamamoto Glassblowing Demonstration in the Amphitheater

December 11

10:00 am – 12:00 pm: Nao Yamamoto Glassblowing Demonstration in the Amphitheater

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm: Meet ‘n’ Greet with Nao Yamamoto and Andi Kovel *Masks will be required*

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: Andi Kovel Glassblowing Demonstration in the Amphitheater

December 12

10:00 am – 12:00 pm: Live streamed glassblowing demonstration from the Amphitheater featuring Nao Yamamoto and Andi Kovel

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm: Meet ‘n’ Greet with Nao Yamamoto and Andi Kovel *Masks will be required*

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: Andi Kovel Glassblowing Demonstration in the Amphitheater

If you cannot make it to the museum for the live demonstration, Sunday’s ornament demo will be live-streamed here.