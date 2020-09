PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A closure is scheduled at the westbound off-ramp of Interstate 86 at Exit 43 in Painted Post, Steuben County, for bridge repairs, according to NYSDOT.

The westbound off-ramp is expected to close Saturday, September 26, for construction activities. A detour will be in place during construction guiding motorists to use the next ramp on I-86.

Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions.