Experts sound alarm on ‘100 Deadliest Days’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) — Experts are sounding the alarm over what they’re calling the “100” Deadliest Days.”

It’s the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when fatal car crashes increase dramatically. According to AAA, over 7,000 people died in motor vehicle accidents, all which involved teenage drivers, during the ‘100 Deadliest Days’ from 2010 to 2019.”

In that decade, AAA says in New York State, an average of 196 people died in crashes involving teen drivers during that 100-day window. That’s about seven lives lost per day over each of those summers.

“So AAA is just raising awareness,” April Engram of AAA said. “We want everyone to be extra safe on the roads, especially our teens.”

Engram said a new AAA study shows a lot of distraction and bravado behind the wheel, for teens and seasoned drivers alike. The most common were speeding, texting and running red lights.

The biggest point AAA wants to make this year is on the constant distraction. If possible, you might want to try putting your cellphone out of sight and out of reach when you drive, especially as more hit the road post-pandemic.

“Parents have plenty to be concerned about as their teen hits the road this summer,” Elizabeth Carey, AAA Western and Central New York’s director of PR & Corporate Communications said. “Teens are faced with more distractions than ever before, leading to deadly mistakes, and parents are the best line of defense to keep everyone safe behind the wheel.”

Law enforcement officials said if you’re caught driving under the influence, you could face fines, jail time or losing your license.

“If you see something say something. If you think that your friends been drinking or doing drugs,” Sgt. Christopher Rahn with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said. “Your life’s on the line too.”