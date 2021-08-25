Extreme weather’s impact on crops in the Twin Tiers

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – With temperatures soaring to near 90 degrees across the Twin Tiers, there’s concern that crops in the region could suffer as a result of the extreme heat.

Crops are sensitive to the weather, so the vast change in conditions has impacted some crops here in the Twin Tiers.

Local orchard Apples and Moore owner Alec Moore, which was previously known as “Reisinger’s Apple Country,” told 18 News the weather has had a limited impact on the crops in the Southern Tier.

“Apples have not really been impacted by the extreme weather and are just as juicy [as normal],” Alec Moore said.

Grapes on the other hand have felt some of the impacts.

“Grapes like hotter drier weather but could do without all of this rain,” Lakewood Winery vineyard manager David Stamp said.

Overall, no real difference was seen this growing season even with extreme weather. There was a difference from last year where it was quite hot.

“Overall, yeah, I would say so. Different story than last year for sure. The ample amount of moisture and moderately warm temperatures, not as scorching hot as last year which has made it nice.” Moore said.

Although it has been hot, people are still excited to get out. The rain on the other hand has led to some wanting to stay away. On sunny dry days, people have been going to grab apples and see the wineries.