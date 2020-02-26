Fair Districts PA planning Harrisburg rally

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Community members from across Tioga and Potter Counties packed the Wellsboro Deane Center February 24 in support of Fair Districts PA.

The event featured a special presentation and Q&A by Carol Kuniholm, Chair of Fair Districts PA, who aims to educate voters on how gerrymandering (drawing unfair voting district boundaries) limits political accountability to constituents and silences the voice of voters in PA.

Pennsylvania’s districts feature some of the worst gerrymandering in the nation, allowing politicians to unfairly manipulate district boundaries to choose their voters in order to secure and retain seats. Fair Districts PA has introduced two bills calling for districts to be redrawn by a fair, independent commission, free of lobbyists, politicians, or partisanship.

Grassroots volunteers from across PA are hosting a rally in Harrisburg on March 23 to raise awareness and encourage PA citizens to contact their representatives about Fair Districts Senate Bills 1022 & 1023 and House Bills 22 & 23. To learn more, visit fairdistrictspa.com.