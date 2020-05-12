‘Faith in Action’ launches outreach program to assist elderly during COVID-19 pandemic

Hornell, N.Y. (WETM) – ‘Faith in Action’ Steuben County is a local faith-based organization serving the elderly and assisting them to continue to live independently.

Shortly after the stay-at-home order went into effect, they launched an outreach program where volunteers help the recipients of this program get basic daily tasks are done, such as grocery shopping, or scheduling doctors’ appointments.

“A lot of them don’t have anybody. They don’t have people in the area or neighbors to help, so we thought it was very important to reach out. Anything they need we can help with,” said Angela Jenkins, the office manager of Faith in Action Steuben County.

Volunteers are given a list of tasks, along with a recipient’s information to help out. They give them a call as a way to check-in and make sure they are doing well.

“One person I spoke to said that they lived across from a nursing home. She would look out her window and she saw people, I’m assuming, who passed away being carried out. I hope that they stay okay,” said volunteer, Emily Simon.

Anyone 60 or older who is interested in becoming a recipient or anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can visit Faith in Action’s website here.