“Fall Downhill Hike” coming to Hammondsport

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – David Oliver, President of Friends Group joined 18 News this morning to talk about this year’s “Fall Downhill Hike”.

This years hike will be going on Saturday, October, 19th at Champlin Beach from 9 to 10:30am.

Event organizers will drive you to the upper end of the Triad Trail on Winding Stair Rd, leaving hikers about a mile and a half walk back to Champlin Beach.

Hikers can enjoy fall foliage and a hot dog after their hike as well as pumpkin painting which will be going on until noon.

