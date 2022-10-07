(WETM) — Looking for something to do this fall weekend? Here are some of the events happening around the Twin Tiers for the weekend of October 8 and 9.

Owl Prowl – Troy Pa.

Date : Fri, Oct 07, 2022 , 6:00 p.m.

: Fri, Oct 07, 2022 , 6:00 p.m. Location : Mount Pishag State Park, Nature Center 28 Entrance Road

: Mount Pishag State Park, Nature Center 28 Entrance Road Contact: 570-297-2734

Want to learn more about owls and get a chance to dissect a real owl pellet? Join us for an Owl Prowl on the evening of October 7th at 6 PM. Participants will learn about the park owls and be able to identify their calls. At the end of the program, there will also be time to get outdoors and hear some local owls calling at the park. Dress warm and bring a comfortable chair. For more information or to register contact Mount Pisgah State Park at 570-297-2734 or email: mtpisgahsp@pa.gov

Finger Lakes SPCA Fundraiser – Bath N.Y.

Dates : Fri – Oct 07, 2022 , 12:00am-12:00am – Sat, Oct 08, 2022, 12:00am-12:00am, Sun, -Oct 09, 2022, 12:00am-12:00am, Mon – Oct 10, 2022, 12:00am-12:00am

: Fri – Oct 07, 2022 , 12:00am-12:00am – Sat, Oct 08, 2022, 12:00am-12:00am, Sun, -Oct 09, 2022, 12:00am-12:00am, Mon – Oct 10, 2022, 12:00am-12:00am Location : 72 Cameron Street, Bath, NY

: 72 Cameron Street, Bath, NY Contact: 607 622-5363

FLSPCA Fundraiser to Help Needy Animals “Bale” Collection for Our Cause October 1 – November 5, 2022, Please help your favorite desperadoes be let out on “paw”-role.

Pumpkin Express – Horseheads, NY

Date: Sat, Oct 08, 2022 , 12:00pm-4:00pm

Location: Sullivan Train Station, 61 Old Ithaca Road, Horseheads, NY

Contact: 607 398-4033

Free train rides, music, food and childrens’ activities

Women’s March: Catch the Wave: Sister Rally – Elmira, NY

Date : Sat, Oct 08, 2022 , 12:00pm

: Sat, Oct 08, 2022 , 12:00pm Location : Wisner Park, 200 N. Main St., Elmira, NY

: Wisner Park, 200 N. Main St., Elmira, NY Contact: 607-442-6425

Pennsylvania and New York “Border People” UNITE! Bring your signs and join your local Women’s March Elmira as women and allies around the country gather for a national weekend of action to protect our rights and freedoms. Reverend J. Gary Brinn, Pastor, and Teacher at The Park Church will kick-off our rally with a blessing on 10/8/2022 at noon. We will be invoking our rights to peacefully protest, to speak our truths, and to VOTE for leaders who value our freedoms, including the right to choose. FREE WILL– the Right to Choose is the birthright of every human being on the planet! Take your voice to the streets and to the polls to protect our rights that are under threat! Fight voter suppression, racism, and bias! Demand access to abortion and quality health care, free accurate and appropriate education, and equity for LGBTQ individuals and families! Our strength is in our diversity- UNITED! Educational information and voter registration assistance will be available on-site in preparation for the November mid-term elections. You are invited to share words of encouragement or your personal story regarding why abortion rights/ women’s rights are important to you. You can share in person or email your story to be read at the rally. Email: sistersvoice4change@yahoo.com. All names and email addresses will be kept confidential.

Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes Autumn Concert

Date : Sat, Oct 08, 2022 , 7:00pm

: Sat, Oct 08, 2022 , 7:00pm Location: Christ Episcopal Church, 33 East First Street, in Corning, NY.

10/08/2022 to 10/08/2022 – The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes opens its 2022-23 season on Saturday, October 8 at 7:00 pm, at Christ Episcopal Church, 33 East First Street, in Corning, NY. The OSFL’s own principal

Green Monster Trail Challenge – Wellsboro, PA

Date : Sun, Oct 09, 2022 , 7:30am

: Sun, Oct 09, 2022 , 7:30am Location: 176 Straight Run Road, Wellsboro, PA

50k Start Time 7:30 am 25k Start Time 9:00 am 15k Start Time 10:45 am 176 Straight Run Road, Wellsboro, PA Bag/Race Bib pick-up ends a half hour before the race start! Challenging Trails 25k: 4000 FT. Total Ascent 50k: 7800 FT. Total Ascent

Fall Craft Show – Horseheads NY

Dates : Sun, Oct 09, 2022 , 10:00am-2:00pm – Mon, Oct 10, 2022, 10:00am-2:00pm – Tue, Oct 11, 2022, 10:00am-2:00pm – Wed, Oct 12, 2022, 10:00am-2:00pm

: Sun, Oct 09, 2022 , 10:00am-2:00pm – Mon, Oct 10, 2022, 10:00am-2:00pm – Tue, Oct 11, 2022, 10:00am-2:00pm – Wed, Oct 12, 2022, 10:00am-2:00pm Location : Horseheads American Legion Post 442 71 Old Ithaca Rd Horseheads, NY

: Horseheads American Legion Post 442 71 Old Ithaca Rd Horseheads, NY Contact: 607-738-5053

Annual Fall Craft Show COME ONE, COME ALL on October 15th 10am-2pmat at Horseheads American Legion Post 442 Begin your holiday shopping with us. Great Homemade items and crafts from Over 100 Indoors and Outdoor Vendors. FREE ADMISSION Food, 50/50 , Silent Auction,