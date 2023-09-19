CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Museum of Glass is hosting new events to go along with the fall season for people from all over to come and enjoy.

One of these events is making your own glass pumpkin, where you can learn about the ways that glassblowers actually go about doing their work. People from many different areas come to experience this opportunity first hand, and make their own decorative pumpkins to take home.

The museum also has much more to offer, including the Great Glass Pumpkin Experiment, which plays host to the largest glass pumpkin in the world.

“Every Saturday through October 14th at 11 a.m., we’re doing the Great Glass Pumpkin Experiment, which are these kind of really long demos over in our amphitheater that are just these pumpkin experiments where we’re figuring out what we can make with pumpkins,” said PR Manager Kelci Sibley. The Experiment allows the Hot Glass Team to create some interesting and unique creations for the people to see.

The museum also has a glass farmers market for people to come and check out a full display of things you’d find at a normal farmers market, but glass. From pumpkins to acorns and gourds, there is no shortage of glass fall decorations, and they are all handmade and ready to be picked for your home.

For more information and how you can make your own pumpkin, or just visit the museum, visit their website.