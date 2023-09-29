HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A fall festival will be coming to Horseheads next week in a partnership between Chemung County Ag Promotions and Indie Dyer’s Spectrum.

The “2023 Fall Fest & Indie Dyers Spectrum” will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Chemung County Fairgrounds. The event will be free and open to the public.

The event will include 50 plus vendors with goods that include spinning fiber, yarn, soap, craft goods, lotions, jewelry, food and more. Multiple activities will also be in store for the day including:

Demonstrations from local fiber and embroidery guilds throughout the day

Raffle tickets for sale with prizes from participating vendors

4-H membership drive, program displays and food service

Bring a project and enjoy the new Makerspace to enjoy the upstate New York fall season

REC Entertainment, providing music all day

Meet and greet with fiber and farm animals

Chicken BBQ hosted by the Sportsman Federation

If you’re interested in participating in the festival, contact Nikole Stermer at nwatts@chemungcountyny.gov or call 607-426-3858.