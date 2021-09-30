Fall Festivals happening the first weekend in October

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- As we approach the first weekend in October, fall activities are in full swing. There is no shortage of fall events here in the Twin Tiers.

Here are two fall festivals happening this weekend:

-The Chemung County Fall Festival: The Fall Festival is happening this Saturday, October 2nd, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Chemung County Fair Grounds. The event includes local vendors and is free to the public to attend.

-Montour Falls Harvest Festival: The Harvest Festival is happening this Saturday, October 2nd, on historic Main Street in Montour Falls. The event is also free to attend with live entertainment, craft and food vendors, and more. There will also be a fireworks show to end the night. The festival runs from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM with the fireworks at 7:15 PM.