COHOCTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Cohocton’s annual Fall Foliage Festival is returning in a few weeks with plenty for everyone to enjoy.

This year’s festival, “Golden Days of Fall”, will be held from Oct. 6 until Oct. 8 at the Town & Village Greens. The festival will include craft vendors, food vendors, wine tastings, a parade and more.

The weekend will feature the most activities, with wine tasting, live music and free horse-drawn wagon rides on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. On Saturday, the parade will take place at noon. On Sunday, there will be an Antique Tractor Show, the annual Fall Classic Antique & Vintage Snowmobile Show and the Fall Classic Car Show. The shows will be held at the Wayland-Cohocton Elementary School parking lot.

For a full list of festival activities, you can view the event schedule on their website.