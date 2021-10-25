Fall foliage reaches peak levels in the Southern Tier

(WETM) – Halloween is just around the corner, and so is a beautiful scenery of yellow, orange, and red leaves. Tourists are welcome to enjoy both Halloween and peak fall foliage this weekend in the Southern Tier.

“If you’re looking for foliage, it’s fantastic in the State Park,” Stephanie Specchio, Director of Communications and Marketing at Watkins Glen Chamber of Commerce, said. “Both of the rim trails are still open in the Watkins Glen State Park so the North Rim and the South Rim are ideal for hiking. And of course the Festival of Lights is still running, which is another terrific opportunity to be outside, seeing all the foliage and experiencing something pretty amazing.”

Hiking and nature walks may be among the most popular activities to do during the fall season, but the Southern Tier has much more to offer this weekend.

“The Finger Lakes Beer Fest is this weekend at Watkins Glen International,” Stephanie said. “That’s a great opportunity to be outside. They have amazing views up there. You can wander around, be safe, and see beautiful things.”

Montour Falls will also hold a cemetery walk on October 30, which is a great time for tourists to enjoy both the festivities of Halloween and the beautiful foliage.

More events and activities to do with peak fall foliage across the Southern Tier and New York State can be found here.