Falls Harvest Festival postponed to 2021

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Falls Harvest Festival, which draws in thousands of people annually, has been postponed to October 2, 2021 due to health concerns.

After a long deliberation, careful thoughts and heavy hearts, the decision has been made to postpone the Falls Harvest Festival to October 2, 2021. We all want the world to get back to a sense of normal and nothing says normal at the end of the growing season as a Harvest Festival. However, we also need to ensure the health and safety of our community as a whole. The vendors, volunteers and the attendees all are important to us and we would rather error on the side of the health and safety of all of our community members and partners to ensure we will see in at future Harvest Festivals. Watkins Glen Promotions

The annual festival includes food, drink, and craft vendors, entertainment, and fireworks.