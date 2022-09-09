ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Family Affairs and Stop the Violence will be holding a fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 10, to raise money for an upcoming coat giveaway this fall.

The event will be selling used clothing for $1 for anyone in need. The clothing available is of all kinds from shirts, pants, socks, and more. Sizes will be available for both adults and children.

The event will have food in the form of hot dogs and hamburgers, along with water, all for $1 dollar each.

Sean White, the founder of Family Affairs, says that the event is to provide clothing for anyone that needs it in a way to raise money and stop violence in the streets of Elmira. The money raised will go towards a future winter coat giveaway for children ages six to 13 years old.

White said that he doesn’t want to see children be cold this winter, and wants them to be warm and have a new coat. Family Affairs hopes to have the money for the coats available by Oct. 25.

Saturday’s clothing drive will take place at 1133 Lake St. in Elmira, and will be going on from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. White said that any donations of any kind would be appreciated.