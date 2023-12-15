LOCKWOOD, N.Y. (WETM) — A family of three has been displaced after a fire in Lockwood damaged part of a home late Thursday.

Around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, the Lockwood Fire Company was called to a possible structure fire on Oxbow Road, just south of town.

Additional units were called to the area for the confirmed trailer fire with flames and smoke from outside.

Waverly and Lockwood fire departments worked together to contain the fire in the kitchen area and saved most of the home, but fire officials deemed the building not livable. The cause of the fire was said to be an accident, and the family is now being helped by the Red Cross.

Fire officials say that one firefighter had minor injuries but was cleared and released by the EMS workers on the scene, with all crews leaving around 11:30 p.m.