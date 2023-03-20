MANSFIELD, PA (WETM) – Donations can still be made to a local family whose farm suffered a fire last month.

On Wednesday, February 15th, a massive structure fire engulfed multiple barns at Windy Mesa farm in Mansfield, Pennsylvania. The fire caused serious damage and even killed dozens of farm animals, including goats, sheep, cattle, pigs, chickens, and rabbits.

Kristen Lehman, daughter of farm owner Russell Lehman, suffered 3rd degree burns while trying to save as many animals as she could. She was treated and released from a hospital.

This past weekend, a spaghetti dinner bake sale and Chinese auction was held to help the Lehman and Brooks family with repairs. According to Samantha Kriner, niece of Kristen Lehman, the fundraiser was a big success.

“The dinner went very well and we raised $4,500 for the family,” said Samantha. “We have 10,000 set up on GoFundMe, so we’re trying to reach that goal.”

Donations for the family’s farm are still needed at this time. Click here if you would like to send a donation to the family’s GoFundMe page. Samantha adds that donations can also be sent to her aunt’s house. The address is 715 Wood Road Mansfield, PA 16933.