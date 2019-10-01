Family, friends gather 8 years after Steuben County man goes missing

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 18-year-old man from New York went missing in Franklin eight years ago, his family thinks he may be dead, but they still want answers.

With shirts and signs, family and friends of Nieko Lisi lined Hillsboro Road in Franklin Saturday.

“There was like 15 of us that traveled from New York… and then had people travel from Florida and Georgia,” said his mother Monica Button.

“A lot of people in this area don’t know about this story. My son has been gone for eight years, I’ve been down here, I’ve passed out flyers, I’ve met with media, and I still today having people coming up to me, ‘I never even heard of this, I live one street over from Flintlock Drive,’ Button told News 2, “I want everybody here to know it.”

Lisi left home in New York on September 30th, driving down to see a friend where he had gone to school for two years in Franklin.

He was last seen at that friend’s house on Flintlock Drive on October 1st, 2011.

“I don’t believe he’s alive. I believe if he was alive, he would’ve contacted us,” Buttons said.

She adds that her boy was no angel, “He was a rowdy kid, he had been a little bit of trouble, and that’s why it took New York Police so long to look for him.”

In 2016, New York police came to Franklin and found Nieko’s truck in a garage. It had been completely stripped.

“There were no seats, no wheels, no steering wheel, no wires, no gages, nothing,” Button said, “Somebody didn’t like my son and they did something to my son and they tried to cover it up.”

But regardless of what trouble he may have gotten himself in, she says no mother should have to live her life not knowing where her son is.

“It’s not even necessarily that I want people arrested,” she said, “I want to know where my son’s body is, I want to take him home with me, that’s where he belongs.”

And now new a billboard is up in Franklin on Hillsboro Road and Mack Hatcher, so everyone driving by will know Neiko is missed.

“An anonymous phone call, an anonymous letter, and I’ll go get my son myself and bring him home. That’s what I want, that’s my goal,” Button said.

The TBI is now in charge of this case. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or click here.