ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A classic rock radio station in Elmira will soon be owned by Family Life Network.

A spokesperson from Family Life told 18 News that the $450,000 deal to buy WLVY 94 Rock (94.3 FM) is set to close this week. As such, Family Life is expected to be on the air in Elmira by the end of the first week of January.

The FCC-approved deal has been in the works for months, as reported by RadioInsight and Radio+Television Business Report. Family Life currently broadcasts on 88.3 FM in Bath, 97.7 FM in Big Flats and Corning, 101.1 FM in Ithaca, 99.3 FM in Hornell, 104.9 FM in Montour Falls, and 93.9 FM in Wellsboro.

With the change in ownership, WLVY will now simulcast on WEHH 1600 AM/93.9 FM and WELM 1410 AM/106.5 FM.