PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — Spotlight Theaters opened its third location on Friday morning in Painted Post, with a grand opening featuring Christmas movies and newly released films that will take place from Friday, Dec. 1, through Sunday, Dec. 3.

The new theater has eight screens with small auditoriums of 45 seats and large auditoriums with 200 seats. The theater will have a selection of hot foods at its concessions and a hot chocolate bar for the grand opening celebration.

The theater will also offer discounted tickets where guests can receive $6 tickets for all new releases. Holiday films will be $5 tickets and $2 tickets for holiday films for Loyalty Members.

If you’re interested in movie times at this location, you can check them out on the theater’s website.