NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – The family of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Newfield last weekend is seeking help to cover the cost of celebration of life expenses.

Patrick Robinson died on Friday, Oct. 20, after he and another man were hit by a vehicle following a crash that happened that night in Newfield.

According to a GoFundMe set up by the victim’s daughter, and other family members, the family is in need of assistance to hold a celebration of life for Robinson who leaves behind seven children, and their mother, among many others.

The family states that the funeral costs have already been taken care of, and this money will go towards private events for the family.

So far, $585 has been raised from the $5,000 goal. Donations to the family can be made by visiting the GoFundMe page.