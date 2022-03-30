ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following last week’s announcement that in-person storytime would return to the Big Flats Library, Steele Memorial announced the return of family storytime next month.

The Chemung County Library District announced on March 29 that weekly in-person family storytimes would return to Steele Memorial Library beginning on April 12. The storytimes will be each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Registration is required by calling 607-733-9174 or emailing edesk@stls.org

Last week, the CCLD also announced Big Flats Library will host music, stories and interactive fun starting on the first week of April. In-person storytime for the spring 2022 season will run from April 6 to May 25. Storytime will start at 10:30 a.m. Registration at Big Flats can be completed by calling 607-562-3300.