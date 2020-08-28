Family Video in Elmira closing down business

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Family Video has been selling and renting games and movies since 2007. Recently, the business has confirmed with 18 News, they are closing down their business.

“The pandemic is a big reason for us closing,” said Joe Regan, Manager of Family Video in Elmira. “The store could’ve probably survived and been open longer if it wasn’t for the pandemic.”

Family Video will continue getting new movie rentals until September 13th, and will be closing their doors around October 30th.

“I just wanted to tell all of our loyal customers who are in Elmira, thank you so much,” Regan said. “It’s been wonderful seeing you all. You guys have meant the world to us. It’s been a true pleasure and a joy seeing you guys coming in. For those of you who know me, I’m gonna miss you guys. Take care.”

18 News will continue to bring you the latest details when a official closing date has been set.