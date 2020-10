HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Fanboys Cafe, a “place for you and your geek friends to gather, eat, and celebrate your passions for fandom” will be closing inside the Arnot Mall.

The cafe shared the news on their Facebook, saying that traffic inside the mall has not picked up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fanboys Cafe is one of many stores that have closed inside the mall this year, including Halloween Warehouse and the Happy Hippo.