WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM)- The Farm Sanctuary in Watkins Glen is holding their annual Farm Sanctuary Celebration for the Turkeys.

The event urges people to offer turkeys a seat at the table, not on it. The event is taking place on November 5th, 2022, and is back for the first time since 2019. The celebration is a twist on traditional Thanksgiving celebrations and challenges people to honor turkeys this holiday season.

According to the Farm Sanctuary, “Due to a recent increase in avian flu cases near Watkins Glen, we will be broadcasting the feeding ceremony live from the turkey barn into the visitor barn”.

Ticket sales have closed for the event, but there are still ways to support the turkeys such as the Adopt the Turkey Project; you can read more about the project and the Celebration for the Turkeys here.