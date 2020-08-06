Farmers Markets across New York celebrating Give back NY

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week is National Farmer’s Market week and farmers markets across the Empire State will be celebrating with Give Back NY.

Give Back NY is an opportunity to honor all those who have supported farmers markets, local agriculture, food producers and local food throughout the whole pandemic.

Today in the Twin Tiers, Sunset View Farmers Market will be coordinating with Catholic Charieties and Schuyler County Food Pantry for the Give Back NY program.

“We want to celebrate that tremendous support,” said the Farmer’s Market Federation of New York in a press release, “by opening our markets during National Farmers Market Week to partner with local food pantries to collect both food and cash donations to help those who have been experiencing hunger, especially during our COVID 19 health crisis.”

From 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Catholic Charities is setting up at the market at the Catharine Corners outside Odessa. There they will be accepting donations of fresh food and cash.

We ask you to join our celebration,” said the Federation, “and encourage donations to pantries. Some food pantries may have restrictions or guidelines on how donations can be accepted during the COVID 19 crisis, but here are some suggestions on how you can help during Covid-19.