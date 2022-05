NEW ALBANY, Pa. (WETM) — State Police in Towanda confirmed a fatal crash on route 220 near New Albany.

The crash was confirmed at around 1:40 p.m. Police have not released any more details beyond that the accident was fatal and that the County Coroner was called to the scene.

It is the third fatal motorcycle crash in the Northern Tier in the last few weeks after a Pennsylvania man died in Wyalusing and an Elmira man died in Tioga County.

